Fintech

Ex-Goldman Sachs ED's crypto hedge fund is hiring quants

by Alex McMurray
16 May 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Goldman Sachs ED's crypto hedge fund is hiring quants

One of the (few) banking alumni succeeding in the faltering crypto industry today is London based Anatoly Crachilov. He left Goldman Sachs, where he was an executive director (ED) in 2019 to found crypto hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management.

In the US Digital Assets Awards 2023 earlier this year, Hedgeweek awarded Nickel with multiple awards after both of its alpha funds achieved one of the best risk-adjusted performances across market-neutral funds. In possible response to this success, the fund has been hiring recently for its quant division, and it appears to be targeting Crachilov's former employers - Goldman Sachs and HSBC (where he was a director). 

Kamil Krawczyk, joins Nickel in London as a quantitative researcher. He's been part of Goldman's respected Warsaw team for two years as an executive director and desk strat. Krawczyk previously spent five years working across BNP Paribas, HSBC and Natwest.

Accompanying Krawcyzk is quant developer Bartłomiej Medygrał. Also recently based in Poland, Medygrał has spent the past 10 months working as a quant developer for HSBC. Prior to that, he was head of machine learning at WSEI University.

While fintechs like Coinbase and Gemini are hurt by the uncertainty of the crypto industry, Nickel is primed to profit from it. Crachilov says "the persisting inefficiencies of the crypto market and growing trading volumes [has] fuelled consistently strong, high risk-adjusted performance.”

Beyond its quant team, Nickel's hires in 2023 include business development consultant Chad Walls. He was previously director of capital markets for Maple, a fintech providing crypto capital network infrastructure. Walls also spent two years at crypto platform Celsius where he was an institutional business development director. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

