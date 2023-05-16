Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Goldman Sachs' new global head of IB tech is in Birmingham

by Alex McMurray
16 May 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs' new global head of IB tech is in Birmingham
Gurjit Jagpal (centre) with the Goldman Sachs Birmingham team.

When you think of Goldman Sachs' global leaders, you assume they're based in a financial hub like New York, London or Singapore. While the bank is known for building out teams in more niche locations like Warsaw, the home of its new global head of investment banking engineering is a surprise; Birmingham, England.

Managing director Gurjit Jagpal has spent his whole 26 year career at Goldman Sachs, starting as an analyst in London. Aside from his five years as a VP, which he spent in New York, all his roles were within the English capital until 2021. He has held several global lead roles including head of credit trading & sales engineering and global head of core business service engineering.

In March 2021 he was named head of Goldman Sachs Birmingham. Today, he retains that role in addition to his IB technology position. In a recent social media post, he called the team a "reflection of the incredible depth and breadth of Birmingham’s talent pool" while pictured with 54 of the over 250 Birmingham team members.

Goldman says the office itself is soon moving to a new location "with optionality to accommodate more than 1,000 people." They're currently hiring for 22 roles, five of which are in engineering.

Goldman seems to have found its new tech hub, and a big reason why might be the considerably lower pay Birmingham engineers receive. On Levels.fyi, the average software engineer total compensation for Goldman engineers in Birmingham in the past year was just $56.6k. In that same time frame, only two London based engineers reported TC below $80k.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Circle Square Talent
Investment Analyst - (Acquisitions - M&A) Leading Global Renewables and Energy Transition
Circle Square Talent
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Related articles

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?
Technology

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The JPMorgan quant with an award winning alcohol side hustle
Technology

The JPMorgan quant with an award winning alcohol side hustle

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Top hedge fund quant grads earn more in China than HK & SG
Technology

Top hedge fund quant grads earn more in China than HK & SG

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs partner & engineering head joins Capital One
Technology

Goldman Sachs partner & engineering head joins Capital One

12 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.