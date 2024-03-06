Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"Diversity schemes are essential in banking"

by Shaun Thwaites
3 hours ago
3 minute read
"Diversity schemes are essential in banking"

Investment banks are reportedly opening diversity schemes to non-diverse applicants. This is a great shame! Diversity programs are still absolutely necessary in the banking industry.

Young white males are still being recruited in numbers at every level and are at the forefront of most of the roles we're hiring for. They are in the correct universities, they have social mobility, they have the family make-up and dynamic. They benefit from all the resources that society offers. 

Our own data shows that in the past quarter, at manager level to senior executive level, we received eight applications from white men for every application from an ethnic minority. At graduate to senior consultant level, we received five applications from white men to every ethnic minority application. We are not abnormal in this. 

While we are trying hard to diversify our talent pool, we still find that 84% of our recruits are white men or women across all levels. This is a real issue. 

Changing the situation is not easy. Not enough ethnic minority applicants are being encouraged to financial services roles outside the usual red brick universities. The next generation needs more education on career options, whether through careers fairs or workshops at universities. 

We need representation at senior levels and mentors to help create viable pathways for the next generation. Investment banking and the whole financial space has some notable minority faces hidden in areas like analytics. However, the few black investment bankers are in the main from the African diaspora where families put a strong importance on academia, and have been handpicked from the better unis. When you look at Caribbeans in banking, the numbers are tiny. They are still the smallest pools of applicants we see.

When I speak to young individuals with the acumen to do well, they seem to have been put off with loopholes and constant need to always outperform their white counterparts. Many opt for contract roles where they can earn a higher amount without any politics. 

Diversity programs are a necessity, but they don’t even come close to addressing the unbalance. 

 Shaun Thwaites is Senior Talent Acquisition Manager at Plenitude Consulting

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORShaun Thwaites Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan juniors say MDs expect them to be in the office full-time. Some hedge funds are recruitment firms in disguise

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan juniors say MDs expect them to be in the office full-time. Some hedge funds are recruitment firms in disguise

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Top Articles
JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

Citi tech pay in 2024: salaries and bonuses by city and seniority

Citi tech pay in 2024: salaries and bonuses by city and seniority

Jump trading's London head said to join a quant hedge fund

Jump trading's London head said to join a quant hedge fund

"Diversity schemes are essential in banking"

"Diversity schemes are essential in banking"

The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary and bonus survey: If you've been told, let us know

The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary and bonus survey: If you've been told, let us know

Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
GL Senior Underwriter
QBE Insurance
Milan, Italy
Credendo
Risk Underwriter - Milano
Credendo
Milan, Italy
Greenwich Partners
Investment Manager, Private Equity Backed Tech Business, Milan
Greenwich Partners
Milan, Italy
Elevate Partners
Investment Director - Infrastructure Private Equity
Elevate Partners
Milan, Italy
Commerzbank AG
Senior Trade ServiceSpecialist Guarantees (m/f/diverse)
Commerzbank AG
Milan, Italy
Emagine Consulting
Ruslan TEST ==== Disable binding between 'Request country' and 'Client country' fields (m/f/d)
Emagine Consulting
Italy

Related articles

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular
Financial

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan juniors say MDs expect them to be in the office full-time. Some hedge funds are recruitment firms in disguise
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan juniors say MDs expect them to be in the office full-time. Some hedge funds are recruitment firms in disguise

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt
Financial

Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt

5 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"My ex-banking boss sexually harassed me on a Zoom call"
Financial

"My ex-banking boss sexually harassed me on a Zoom call"

5 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.