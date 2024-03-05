Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

If you're a young white man trying to get a job in an investment bank, you will be familiar with struggle. Despite every indication that you're inherently more likely to succeed once you actually get the banking job than people who don't share your characteristics, getting a first job is not easy. Especially when you can't eat the snacks and digest the information at the sessions only open to minorities. Especially when you can't apply to the diversity programs.

It's ok now.

Following long years of debate on forums like Wall Street Oasis about the potential for young men to self-define as minorities, Bloomberg says there's no longer any need. Banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have quietly removed the ethnic and gender criteria for applying to their diversity schemes. Goldman has opened its "Possibilities Summit” for Black college students to white students; JPMorgan’s summer fellowships for Black undergraduate sophomores are now for everyone; Bank of America's internal diversity groups are admitting people from the country clubs.

Goldman Sachs has exceeded its targets for diversity hiring, but the change of heart isn't because the diversity job is done. It's because lawyers are advising banks that offering preferential treatment to particular groups might be illegal. Diversity has become dangerous.

The change will be popular with all the young white men who've been feeling hard done by, possibly with some reason: as a former Morgan Stanley vice president pointed out here a few years ago, Goldman's diversity targets implied that its acceptance rates for young women were twice as high as for men. Diversity programs have typically opened before standard summer internship and graduate schemes, giving diverse students preferential access to roles. At one big US bank recently, a senior trader complained that internships were full of either diverse students or the (non-diverse) children of senior bankers, both of whom had been given preferential access.

Whether young white men will have the gumption to attend diversity programs is another matter, though. Early indications are that they will. "I'm 4% Latin American," said one recent poster on Wall Street Oasis, "At this rate, I might just apply as diverse." Confident nepo babies may well be first to avail themselves of the new opportunity: diversity programs could end up being anything but.

Separately, if you're looking for the new hot jobs in banking, prime broking might just be the place. IFR notes that Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley dominate the business of offering prime broking services to hedge fund clients, with 60% of the market, but that Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Citigroup all want a slice of the pie. “It’s very hard to run an equities business that is full scale without having a full-scale prime brokerage business," says Alan Thomas at Morgan Stanley. “Our strategy in equities is simple: grow prime,” declares Andrew Morton at Citi.

The implication is that if you work in prime, banks will want to hire you or keep you. Increasingly, though, prime is about having the kinds of electronic trading systems that will make big hedge funds want to trade with you. Developers may be the main beneficiaries.

Meanwhile...

JPMorgan's co-head of UK investment banking says the big job cuts are over. “We are at a stage in the cycle where there is less aggressive cost-cutting for cost cutting's sake. There's always going to be a focus on performance management that continues throughout the cycles and all industries. But we're through the worst of that as an industry.” (Financial News)

Is Crispin Odey planning a comeback? Odey Asset Management's latest accounts say it “is currently exploring alternative business opportunities.” (Bloomberg)

Brian Sack, DE Shaw's former director of global economics, is off to Balyasny. (Bloomberg)

Goldman Sachs MD Zachary Tcheyan is joining private credit fund Blue Owl. (Bloomberg)

Losing your temper at work works if you're with disagreeable people, who will then do what you want, but not if you're with agreeable people, who will not. (Economist)

'I lived Goldman Sachs aged 35 to be a stay at home dad even though I earned more than my spouse.' “I have worked for 12 years and have savings." (Financial News)

