Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)

Most AI jobs in banks have been around for some time and are about reading regulatory reports of automating the back office, but the opportunity to work with generative AI is still there if you look hard enough. A number of the top banks are either starting specific generative AI projects or building teams to work in the space.

The largest hirer for generative AI engineers right now is Citi. Despite making job cuts, Citi is hiring over 30 engineers and researchers across multiple projects, including "creating a generative AI platform for Citi." The bank is also hiring for a head of generative AI cybersecurity 🤔 and an established open-source programmer. While many of these are UK based, an SVP in New York working in generative AI can earn a salary of up to $265k.

Goldman Sachs is hiring in generative AI too. It's less enthusiastic than Citi but is recruiting an NLP engineer at VP level, paying a salary of up to $250k. The listing claims the platform also plans to have conversational AI elements "that can enable interactions such as question and answering, summarization."

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter.

UBS seems to be going for conversational AI. In its Zurich headquarters, it's recruiting a product owner for the UBS chatbot and chat channels. The bank is focusing on "outstanding UX" while following compliance protocols.

Other banks are simply researching GenAI rather than implementing it. There's mention of "process digitization at Deutsche Bank" and "anomaly detection" at JPMorgan.

JPMorgan was one of the first banks to announce its foray into GenAI when it announced IndexGPT. However, there's been radio silence from it on that front ever since.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Technology Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Systematic Macro Quant / Alpha Researcher - Hedge Fund - New York
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
McCabe & Barton
Project/Product Manager - Private Equity
McCabe & Barton
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quant Researcher - Sub PM
ParagonAlpha
New York, United States
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Quantitative Portfolio Strategist, SWF, Abu Dhabi, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
Citigroup MD says relationship with colleague left her with PTSD

Citigroup MD says relationship with colleague left her with PTSD

Big Goldman Sachs pay increases coming to London & NY after cuts

Big Goldman Sachs pay increases coming to London & NY after cuts

UBS is still adding straggling Credit Suisse MDs

UBS is still adding straggling Credit Suisse MDs

Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)

Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)

Morning Coffee: Citi comes for 45 year-old trading MDs in job cuts. Karmic bypass for Fintech boss accused of running a "frat house"

Morning Coffee: Citi comes for 45 year-old trading MDs in job cuts. Karmic bypass for Fintech boss accused of running a "frat house"

Related articles

HSBC hired itself a new chief information office from Citi
Technology

HSBC hired itself a new chief information office from Citi

20 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Open AI's firefighting COO is a 32-year-old ex-JPMorgan analyst
Technology

Open AI's firefighting COO is a 32-year-old ex-JPMorgan analyst

19 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse
Technology

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs
Technology

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.