Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

'Technology hiring in banks at its lowest level since COVID began'

by Alex McMurray
23 October 2023
3 minute read
'Technology hiring in banks at its lowest level since COVID began'

There's a slight disconnect between what banks are saying about technology, and what they're actually doing. They rave about modernizing their tech stack and investing into the division, but that investment doesn't appear to be reaching the employees.

Peter Wagner, managing director of Affinity North, says tech hiring in banks is "frozen," and that "the number of positions posted are at the lowest they've been since right after the pandemic started." He doesn't expect that they'll return to "hiring mode" next year, either.

It may not seem like much to shout about, but top figures at banks are shouting regardless. Bank of America said last week that it has around 7000 patents, 600 in AI. It's "invested heavily" into the data tech stack, according to CFO Alastair Borthwick. Citi CFO Mark Mason said the bank had invested $3bn in tech last quarter, "largely driven by investments in product development, platform enhancements, and improving the client experience." JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said the bank's expenses last quarter were "primarily driven by ongoing growth and front office and technology staffing."

Much of this spending is on legacy app decomissioning. Banks are ridding themselves of hundreds (or, in the case of Deutsche Bank, thousands) of technologies cluttering their stack, but the decommissioning work is presumably neither fulfilling nor lucrative.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

There were also a few indications that things aren't completely great for technologists when banks spoke to investors last week. Morgan Stanley CFO Sharon Yeshaya said the bank wants to strike a "balance of investing for the future" and making sure it has, "the right expense base." At Citi, Mason mentioned that investment into automation will cause "streamlining" as it attempts to "realize efficiencies that come out of headcount reduction." While automation is coming for various other banking departments, it's unclear how many engineers will be affected by it. 

The proof is in the pudding, or rather, the job listings. At Goldman Sachs, one in every four employees was once an engineer, but right now just 115 of its 791 open roles, 14.5%, are in its engineering divisions. Of those, just 31 are US based positions, where the real money is made. The same is true at Morgan Stanley, where 101 of its 890 roles are in technology, of which just 41 are in the US. As the chart below shows, most technology jobs at every bank are outside the US and are often in low cost overseas locations.

Pay has for technologists in banks been going down, too. As banks shunt jobs to lower cost locations (Goldman Sachs has Birmingham, Dallas, Warsaw and Hyderabad; JPMorgan has Texas, Bournemouth and elsewhere), the average is falling. Our 2023 compensation report revealed that the median average compensation in technology departments fell by 30% from 2021 to 2023. Engineers can at least take solace in that their working hours are down, too.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mayford James
Senior Project Manager/Business Analyst - Asset Manager (12 month FTC)
Mayford James
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
50 Permanent Change Management Hires – Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
IT Project Manager - Hedge Fund
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Durlston Partners
Senior C# Developer
Durlston Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k
Technology

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns
Technology

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS's Credit Suisse tech exodus after CTO departure
Technology

UBS's Credit Suisse tech exodus after CTO departure

26 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
AI and cloud tech the new "heart" of BNP Paribas
Technology

AI and cloud tech the new "heart" of BNP Paribas

26 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.