Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Coinbase director hired and relocated by Dubai crypto exchange

by Alex McMurray
19 October 2023
Senior employees from the major crypto exchanges have been moving on a fair bit in recent times but few move locations. One Coinbase director has bucked the trend as he moves from Ireland to the Middle East, joining a relatively new crypto fintech in Dubai.

Lory Kehoe joins MSX Limited as its head of stablecoin. The 2018-founded firm is, like Coinbase a digital asset exchange which just this month obtained a crypto license from the Bahamas. Kehoe joined Coinbase as a director in its NFT division in January 2022, he eventually became head of business development for EMEA.

His background in crypto goes further back, to his time at big four consultancy Deloitte: he founded its EMEA blockchain lab in 2015 and made partner three years later, but moved on immediately after the promotion. His most recent 'TradFi' job was at BNY Mellon where he was its EMEA digital assets and blockchain lead. 

Kehoe is not the only top guy poached by M2, MSX's parent company, in 2023. In February, it hired Deepak Garg, former MENA chief compliance officer at Kraken. He was already based in the UAE when hired, however.

MSX is continuing to look for Europe based talent to relocate. Last week, it posted a job listing for a technical lead in London that mandated relocation to its Dubai office. Coinbase itself has also been looking to the UK for relocating workers, however their destination of choice has been Singapore.

Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

