Financial

Top Credit Suisse risk guy leaves for hedge fund

by Zeno Toulon
22 June 2023
2 minute read
Top Credit Suisse risk guy leaves for hedge fund

Another week, another Credit Suisse refugee. This time, it’s a risk big shot.

John Antonakakis was Credit Suisse’s global head of market risk for ECM, equities, and systematic strategies. He was with CS for less than three years, having been chief risk officer for a quant fund operated by the bank before that. Antonakakis joins the hedge fund Brevan Howard, as senior risk officer in equities strategies. He’ll be based in New York for the fund.

With so many other people leaving the Credit Suisse ship, it’s nice to see the middle office joining in on the fun. We’ve spotted traders leaving the Swiss bank, as well as technologists. Bankers, meanwhile, have left across the world, most recently to migrate to Italy.

Antonakakis was an MD before leaving the bank. He’s not the only risk MD to have left CS this year, although he’s definitely one of the biggest. Given UBS and Credit Suisse’s respective trajectories this last year, it might be understandable if the new parent company wants to keep only a certain set of risk people.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
