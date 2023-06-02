Ex-Credit Suisse bankers are leaving London for Milan

It’s a slight exaggeration to compare Credit Suisse’s struggles to the collapse of the Byzantine empire, but they certainly have one thing in common: experienced professionals moving to Italy.

For the Byzantines, those professionals were the Greek scholars that kickstarted the renaissance. For Credit Suisse, it’s bankers. We’ve spotted two leaving the Swiss bank in London… And heading to Milan.

Enrico Mezan is one of them. He spent 22 years at Credit Suisse, most notably with the structuring team for European capital markets transactions. He was in the M&A team before that. Mezan joins White Bridge Investments, an Italian private equity firm, in Milan as an MD and member of the board.

The other is Andrea Berti, who joins UniCredit, the traditional big Italian financial institution, in the Technology, Media, and Telecoms (TMT) M&A group. He spent just a year and a half at Credit Suisse, leaving as a senior director, and was with HSBC before that.

UniCredit adding Berti might be a bigger story than just a banker moving. The bank's "diet plan", headed up by the bombastic Andrea Orcel, has let go of numerous senior bankers, in both the investment banking and sales & trading divisions. Adding in new top bankers at this time is a big deal – and reflects the opportunity to hire quality talent leaving Credit Suisse.

