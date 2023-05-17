Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Unicredit loses its head (of advisory)

by Zeno Toulon
17 May 2023
2 minute read
Unicredit loses its head (of advisory)

If Unicredit is learning to live with a new “Anglo-Saxon” approach to investment banking culture, it’s going to have to do it without some pretty senior investment bankers.

The Italian bank lost Nezahat Gultekin, its head of advisory, only yesterday. She joined Unicredit in April last year after a year out from the industry. She was Nomura’s head of technology investment banking for EMEA before that, joining from the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek in 2018.

Unicredit confirmed that Gultekin was leaving. A source at the bank said that, as of yesterday, all sector heads in advisory will now be reporting to Sam Kendall, the bank’s head of advisory and capital markets.

Unicredit’s CEO, Andrea Orcel, has already put the investment bank on a diet, slimming down the sales and trading team’s senior ranks last year with an aim to reduce complexity and spending. It seems that the IBD might be on the same path.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Management | Analyst & Associate
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Related articles

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London
Financial

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique
Financial

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife
Financial

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"It felt to me that banks' sales & trading jobs had had their day"
Financial

"It felt to me that banks' sales & trading jobs had had their day"

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.