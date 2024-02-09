The London fintech offering an unusual gift to returning employees

As the fintech talent market continues to fluctuate, bringing alumni back looks a safe bet for some firms. $8.8bn payments fintech Wise says it's seeing a "fantastic trend" of employees returning, and is rewarding their loyalty with a unique gift.

Wise calls its returners "Boomerang Wisers," and upon their return gifts them a real boomerang. The fintech says the benefit of hiring these boomerangs is that they come with a "wealth of experience, fresh perspectives and a renewed decision to drive our mission forward." They presumably don't have to have as rigorous an onboarding process, too.

So who are these boomerangs? The one in the picture above was given to a 'Bence', likely product manager Bence Toreky, who left in July 2022 for tax automation startup Fonoa and returned last September. In London, boomerangs include senior engineering lead Ari Aparikyan, who left for Intuit and returned 18 months later in September, and expansion manager Joshua Grobman, who returned in November after leaving for Amazon two years before.

It's not just old employees Wise is looking to bring in, however. Applications are open for the fintech's WiseStart program, featuring internships apprenticeships and graduate jobs. While the bulk of these are in its Tallinn office, in London it has a data science internship and multiple finance apprenticeships.

