Fintech

The former JPMorgan MDs becoming product executives in fintech

by Alex McMurray
1 hour ago
2 minute read
The former JPMorgan MDs becoming product executives in fintech

It might be a riskier time to work in fintech, but that hasn't stopped former managing directors (MDs) in banks from moving there. This week, two former JPMorgan MDs have become chief product officers at separate fintechs, one in New York and the other in San Francisco.

In New York, Paul Gallant has joined cloud-based treasury fintech Hazeltree. Gallant was most recently an MD at Blackrock, and head of post-trade product management, but also spent five years as global head of alternative investment operations and fund accounting. Last October, the fintech also hired Stephanie Miller, JPMorgan's ex-head of global fund services, as its CEO.

Meanwhile, in California, Cindy Turner has joined payments stalwart Worldpay. Turner was previously head of product for JPMorgan's merchant services, but had previously left for fintech in 2021 when she joined PayPal. While there, she was the business unit lead for payments solutions set Braintree.

It's not just financial technology companies banking MDs are leaving for. Roopak Radia, former head of equity sales at Morgan Stanley, joined Uber competitor Bolt last week as its director of investor relations.

Photo by Roger Bradshaw on Unsplash

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
