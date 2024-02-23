Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge fund Jain Global said to hire Suraj Chopra, whose own fund closed in January

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund Jain Global said to hire Suraj Chopra, whose own fund closed in January

Jain Global, the hedge fund founded by ex-Millennium CIO Bobby Jain, has hired another portfolio manager ahead of its launch in July.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Suraj Chopra, who spent the past four and a half years running his own hedge fund, Force Hill Capital, is understood to be joining the Jain platform. Regulatory filings show that Force Hill, which $652m in assets under management and five investment employees, closed in January 2024.

We wrote last week that Jain Global had amassed 20 portfolio managers. Now it has 21. Bloomberg reported today that Jain has secured the commitment of $3bn of assets to the new fund.

Neither Jain Global nor Chopra quickly responded to a request to comment.

Prior to founding Force Hill, which had links to struggling fund Schonfeld, Chopra spent nearly 18 years at Citadel. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

Photo by shark ovski on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Hedge fund Jain Global said to hire Suraj Chopra, whose own fund closed in January

Hedge fund Jain Global said to hire Suraj Chopra, whose own fund closed in January

Hedge fund Citadel and the 20 portfolio managers with a ~$600m bonus pot

Hedge fund Citadel and the 20 portfolio managers with a ~$600m bonus pot

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

JPMorgan's investment bank co-heads have wildly different amounts of JPM stock

JPMorgan's investment bank co-heads have wildly different amounts of JPM stock

Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
GL Senior Underwriter
QBE Insurance
Milan, Italy
Greenwich Partners
Investment Manager, Private Equity Backed Tech Business, Milan
Greenwich Partners
Milan, Italy
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Graduate Program - Fund Operations Multi-Assets - Sept 2024
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Milan, Italy
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Graduate Program - ESG Private Equity - Sept 2024
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Milan, Italy
Commerzbank AG
Senior Trade ServiceSpecialist Guarantees (m/f/diverse)
Commerzbank AG
Milan, Italy
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Fund Operations Analyst - Private Debt
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Milan, Italy

Related articles

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72
Financial

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Banks still have a problem with female traders, apparently
Financial

Banks still have a problem with female traders, apparently

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The happy people in Standard Chartered spend two days in the office
Financial

The happy people in Standard Chartered spend two days in the office

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs
Financial

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.