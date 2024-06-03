Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Bank CEO suggests 2024 is a great year to be a summer intern

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Bank CEO suggests 2024 is a great year to be a summer intern

It's summer internship season in investment banks and it could be that this summer will be better than summers in the recent past. Jefferies' CEO Richard Handler is his usual ebullient self, and interns themselves are also hopeful.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Writing on both his own Instagram account and Jefferies' website, Handler says "every summer is different." In 2022, the summer intern/analyst period was defined by, "nonstop action throughout the capital markets, which created a “fire hose” of experience and learning opportunities," says Handler. Last year, he says it was more about "volatility" and that this meant there was no "decent capital formation" (by which he presumably means that trading volumes were low and deals weren't done). This year, Handler says there may be a Goldilocks-style medium way: "The early indications are that the markets will be open, but not too frothy, which should make for a constructive environment for deal activity."  While he hastens to add that interns can learn in every market, the implication is that this year might provide opportunities for learning that are not too overwhelming.

For interns themselves, though, the real question is whether 2024 will also provide an opportunity for converting banking internships into full-time jobs. Last year, there were reports of woeful return rates. This year, junior bankers seem optimistic that interns might return in greater numbers. 

Interns themselves are optimistic about this too. "From what I see, chances to convert will be improved," suggests one. It helps that this year's intern classes may be better sized for the market: Goldman reportedly has 2,700 interns in 2024, down from 3,000 in 2023, even as markets improve. "In IBD [the investment banking division] they might be more understaffed than last year," muses another. 

It's still early days, though. At Goldman Sachs, interns only arrive next week. At other banks, interns are arriving today and allegedly revealing themselves incapable of replying to emails. 

Irrespective of how this summer goes, Handler suggests interns might want to prepare for its end. Book a holiday now, he says: "You will have worked really hard this summer and will have more than a little cash leftover (maybe for the first time in your life). It doesn’t have to be extravagant." And don't overwork during the internship itself: no one needs to be a “martyr", no one needs to put in "unnecessary facetime." But if you spend some time making sure you really understand what you're being asked to do, Handler says you won't need to work as hard: "It could also mean the difference between seeing your friends at dinner after a job well done or pulling an unnecessary “all-nighter” to deliver the wrong analysis in the morning."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Cu
    Cumshitter
    5 hours ago

    "It's a great time to work for free," says millionaire with stock options, equity.

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Banking bonuses: The situation in 2024

Banking bonuses: The situation in 2024

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's unwanted staff are complaining about the way they were laid off. What happens when Millennium takes over your hedge fund

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's unwanted staff are complaining about the way they were laid off. What happens when Millennium takes over your hedge fund

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Top Articles
Morgan Stanley poached Goldman Sachs' head of M&A strats to build a team

Morgan Stanley poached Goldman Sachs' head of M&A strats to build a team

Engineers at hedge fund Balyasny are being hired by Jane Street and Point72

Engineers at hedge fund Balyasny are being hired by Jane Street and Point72

Bank CEO suggests 2024 is a great year to be a summer intern

Bank CEO suggests 2024 is a great year to be a summer intern

Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?

Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

The London hedge fund paying £274k and helping staff with the cost of living crisis

Recommended Jobs
Eton Clarke
Fixed Income ESales
Eton Clarke
London, United Kingdom
Elevate Partners
Investment Associate - Cimate Fund
Elevate Partners
London, United Kingdom
Hunter Bond
Technical Business Analyst - Leading Trading Firm
Hunter Bond
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Industrials M&A Associate - US investment bank, London
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Energy M&A Associate 1 or 2
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Technology M&A Analyst - global boutique
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

What's a quant researcher? The life of a quant researcher at Citadel Securities in Miami
Advice

What's a quant researcher? The life of a quant researcher at Citadel Securities in Miami

30 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
The qualifications you need to work in banking, trading, and more
Advice

The qualifications you need to work in banking, trading, and more

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
The qualifications you need to get a job and get ahead as an investment banker
Advice

The qualifications you need to get a job and get ahead as an investment banker

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"My managing director is a sociopathic bully with a possible drug issue"
Advice

"My managing director is a sociopathic bully with a possible drug issue"

8 May 2024
comment icon
4
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.