Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

Something seems to be afoot in Singapore, where multiple sources say people have been dismissed from their banking jobs after being asked to repay medical insurance claims.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Bank of Singapore is understood to have let go of up to 40 people last week after an investigation of its historic medical claims. Staff involved were allegedly requested to repay the money last year and thought that was the end of the issue. They were then, unexpectedly, dismissed. 

One of the individuals let go by the bank said the medical claims date back over the past two years and that they were reimbursed by the insurer before being told subsequently that the claims infringed the bank's medical policy. The bank is understood to have carried out a thorough disciplinary investigation, although some of those involved say they were "pressured into an admission of liability."

As well repaying money awarded for the medical insurance claims, some of the individuals who've been dismissed say they received no bonuses for last year. "I reimbursed the bank for the full amount claimed, have forfeited my 2023 bonus, and now have a termination record which will affect my future job prospects in the industry," complains one.   

It's understood that a US bank in Singapore had a similar issue a few years ago and simply made the individuals involved repay the money from the medical claims involved. 

Bank of Singapore declined to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Ilya Chunin on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year

BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

Latest Jobs
Bank Vontobel
Investment Writer
Bank Vontobel
Milan, Italy
Platinum & Partners
Senior Credit Sales – Coverage German speaking regions or Benelux - based in Milan
Platinum & Partners
Milan, Italy
Greenwich Partners
VP level Investment Manager, Private Equity Backed Tech Business, Milan
Greenwich Partners
Milan, Italy
Wehunt
Real Estate Finance Manager
Wehunt
Milan, Italy
Wehunt
Relationship Manager
Wehunt
Milan, Italy
Credendo
Risk Underwriter - Milano
Credendo
Milan, Italy

Related articles

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful
Financial

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

24 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k
Financial

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

24 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street
Financial

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits
Financial

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.