Citi's head of APAC institutional sales has disappeared

The sands are still shifting at Citi. People are coming, people are going. CEO Jane Fraser is saying things like, "It already feels different," and, "We've got clear accountabilities. We've eliminated most co-heads."

One of the people eliminated appears to be Serge Pomonti, Citi's Singapore-based head of institutional sales for Asia. Serge, who is still registered with Citi under the Monetary Authority of Singapore, is thought to have gone in a recent round of cuts. Citi is not commenting.

Pomonti, who is French and who previously worked for RBS and Credit Agricole, joined Citi in Singapore in 2012. He was initially the bank's head of G10 structuring and solution trading for Asia. Pomonti previously reported to Pedro Goldbaum, the previous co-head of global rates at Citi who quietly slipped away last October only to reappear at Deutsche Bank in New York in February.

Where there is not clarity is on what Serge intends next. He is a possible feature on the Singapore art circuit, having appeared at various "curated art experiences" in Asian Tatler.

Photo by Jan Huber on Unsplash