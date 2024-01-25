Santander's insatiable appetite for Credit Suisse veterans continues

UBS is still knee-deep in its oak-to-bonsai trimming of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, but the lopped-off bankers have options. Santander is picking them up.

Another two Credit Suisse people arrived at Santander this month, both in the US. Jeffrey Winston joined as an executive director, and global head of leveraged finance business management & change. Craig Wiele joined as a managing director in equity capital markets.

Both were Credit Suisse lifers. Winston spent nearly 21 years at Credit Suisse and was most recently a director in the global credit products group. Wiele was there for 25 years.

Santander is even hiring people who left Credit Suisse a while ago. It added Matthew Joseph as an MD in debt capital markets and Sivachandran Sundararajan as an executive director in ECM. They joined from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, respectively, but worked for Credit Suisse before leaving in 2021 and 2022.

All the new hires are based in New York.

Santander has made a habit of hiring from Credit Suisse. Senior Credit Suisse bankers like Steven Geller, Robert Santangelo, Tom Davidov and Sebastian Erik Barleben joined last year. David Miller, the former head of Credit Suisse's investment bank, joined in November.

