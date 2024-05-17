A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

Revolut announced recently that it hit a milestone of 10,000 employees. A small minority of those are in New York, but Revolut's New York continues to grow. Its latest hire has executive experience not just in fintech, but in asset management.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Kris Huennekens joined Revolut yesterday as its head of credit card lending from credit card focused fintech Petal where he was chief credit officer and head of growth for the past two years. The New York based firm was recently acquired by Empower Finance, and Fortune reports only 80 of its staff members will be making the jump with it.

Prior to Petal, Huennekens was a senior vice president at Bayview Asset Management. At the Floridian firm, he worked in non-mortgage consumer lending. He also spent nearly 14 years at Capital One, where he was latterly a director of business analytics for US card loss mitigation.

Revolut wants 11,500 employees by the end of the year, and Huennekens' team will play a role in getting there. He put out an open call for employees with cards or lending experience, and said his team will be "building a new business."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)