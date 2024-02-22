Discover your dream Career
Pay

The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses

by Zeno Toulon
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Lloyds Banking Group reported a pretty middle of the road Q4 earlier today. It doesn't break out trading results, but they probably don't matter.

Lloyds traders haven't been told their bonuses yet (that's next week), but today's 2023 annual report confirms that while top traders at Lloyds Banking Group are handsomely compensated compared to non-finance professionals, they earn a lot less than top traders at other banks. 

The 38 Material Risk Takes (MRTs), which include senior traders and bankers, at Lloyds’ investment bank split a modest £13m ($16m) bonus pool between themselves in 2023, or an average of £342k ($434k) per person. That compared to bonuses of $642k and $772k each for MRTs in the investment banks of Barclays and HSBC respectively.

The overall bonus pool for MRTs at Lloyds investment bank was, however, up 8.2% on the previous year, and was considerably better than 2020, when Lloyds bonuses were nothing at all. Overall MRT bonuses at Barclays and HSBC's investment banks rose 3.5% and 6.3%.

Lloyds made no mention of the ending of the bonus cap in its remuneration report, but now that the cap is caput there's a possibility that Lloyds is cutting salaries. Its investment bank MRTs reported average salaries of £373k ($471k) in 2023, a slight decrease on 2022, when MRTs there had an average salary of £383k ($483k).

Our financial services compensation guide for last year showed that the average managing director in a sales & trading team globally expected a bonus of around $513k on average, and total compensation of $908k (£719k). And our bonus expectation report from December showed that sales & trading professionals were expecting their bonuses to go up by between 7% to 27%, depending on what exactly they’re trading.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"

Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"

Barclays' macro traders are not feeling the love

Barclays' macro traders are not feeling the love

Fintech paying engineers $424k per head running on "skeleton crews"

Fintech paying engineers $424k per head running on "skeleton crews"

The punchy London hedge fund hiring new partners

The punchy London hedge fund hiring new partners

Related articles

The HSBC investment bank millionaire factory marches on
Pay

The HSBC investment bank millionaire factory marches on

21 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays bonuses: big for best performers, but 200 got nothing
Pay

Barclays bonuses: big for best performers, but 200 got nothing

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap
Pay

Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm
Pay

David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

