The European banks with the healthiest employees

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
The European banks with the healthiest employees

Our 2024 lifestyle survey already found that Hong Kong was the least healthy place to be a banker. But what is the least healthy bank?

Over 1,000 people responded to the survey, from every corner of the world imaginable (except Antarctica). We asked all our respondents how they rate their physical and mental health on a scale of 1 to 10 – and cut our date to analyze which of the world’s bank’s staff feel… Healthiest.

 The healthiest bankers in the world, it turns out, are at SocGen. SocGen’s people reported the highest mental health scores (7.5) across all of our surveyed bankers, as well as a reasonably respectable physical health score (6.0).

SocGen respondents to our survey note the bank’s flexibility, as well as the work-life balance offered by the job. A Frankfurt-based sales & trading analyst also noted that time to perform sport was a major benefit, and said that his new year’s resolution for 2024 was to take part in an Ironman.

The most physically healthy bankers (except for the SocGen Ironman dude) were at UBS, who had by some margin the highest average reported health scores. A coverage director in New York also praised the bank’s flexibility (there’s a theme here), and noted that his experience at the bank was “frustrating on demanding assignments” as an analyst and associate, but it “starts to get better as VP.”

Some of the worst health scores were reported by Barclays bankers. There were a variety of reasons for this – but a few people mentioned the stress of the job, with one middle-office director in London giving her physical health score a rank of two on account of “bad diet, convenience, and not enough time to exercise”. Another director, an M&A banker in Paris, who reported a mental health score of three, said that the job had made them a “psycho”.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
