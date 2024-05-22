Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Ex-JPMorgan and Barclays electronic trading exec joins Deutsche Bank in London

by Alex McMurray
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-JPMorgan and Barclays electronic trading exec joins Deutsche Bank in London

Deutsche Bank has hired a new senior technologist for its fixed income trading team. The latest addition has held executive technology roles at a number of major banks, and joins after three years at Barclays.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Kenneth McLeish announced yesterday that he was becoming chief information officer for Deutsche Bank's FIC division in London. 

McLeish has decades of leadership experience in algorithmic trading. He joined Barclays Capital back in 1997 and became EMEA head of algorithmic trading. After 13 years he left and became head of eFX IT and Standard Chartered, then led a 250-person department at RBS as he became head of trading services technology. He also spent six years as the CTO of equities for JPMorgan's asset management team.

Fixed income and currencies (FIC) revenues at Deutsche Bank were down 11% year-on-year in 2023. 

Deutsche Bank's hiring efforts have been proving successful for FIC in 2024. FIC revenues were up 7% in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, and CEO Christian Sewing pinned it on "investments in talent."

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank increased graduate hiring 72% in three years and has no regrets. JPMorgan’s champagne problems

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank increased graduate hiring 72% in three years and has no regrets. JPMorgan’s champagne problems

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs trader who left for Millennium but might rather be at Citadel. The trouble with delayed gratification

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs trader who left for Millennium but might rather be at Citadel. The trouble with delayed gratification

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Top Articles
MDs at banks in America rail against FINRA's "dumb" plan to visit their homes

MDs at banks in America rail against FINRA's "dumb" plan to visit their homes

Bank of America tech director leaves "on a high note" for Abu Dhabi

Bank of America tech director leaves "on a high note" for Abu Dhabi

Junior bankers with visas and European students say they can't get jobs in London now

Junior bankers with visas and European students say they can't get jobs in London now

Revolut's first remote employee: Fintech 'liberated' me from legacy banks

Revolut's first remote employee: Fintech 'liberated' me from legacy banks

Ex-JPMorgan and Barclays electronic trading exec joins Deutsche Bank in London

Ex-JPMorgan and Barclays electronic trading exec joins Deutsche Bank in London

Recommended Jobs
Principle Partners
Multi-Asset Investment Analyst (Family Office)
Principle Partners
Singapore
Carisbrook Partners
G10 STIR FX Trader
Carisbrook Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mason Blake
FX Trader
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Portfolio Manager (Macro)
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Trading Assistant - Fixed Income - Hedge Fund
London, United Kingdom
Hays
Fixed Income Middle Office, Start-up Hedge Fund
Hays
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Bank of America tech director leaves "on a high note" for Abu Dhabi
Tech

Bank of America tech director leaves "on a high note" for Abu Dhabi

22 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How JPMorgan measures the success of its software engineers
Tech

How JPMorgan measures the success of its software engineers

21 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests
Tech

Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests

21 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel
Tech

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.