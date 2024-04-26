Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Deutsche Bank’s new FX head is a former fintech founder

by Zeno Toulon
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank’s new FX head is a former fintech founder

Starting a fintech isn’t the promised land that people think it might be, but there is at least one benefit: if it’s a good fintech, Deutsche Bank might offer you, the founder, a job.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Oliver Jerome is the founder, and head of European foreign exchange product is the job. That being said, he’s not exactly the Zuckerberg/Gates dropout type.

Jerome was at Morgan Stanley in London for 6 years, most recently as an MD and head of the bank’s Foreign Exchange (FX) & emerging markets sales and trading offering in EMEA. He left to found BestX, a fintech that defines FX & fixed income Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA).

Jerome will report to Deutsche Bank’s Sameen Farooqi, its relatively newly appointed global co-head of FX, and Panos Stergiou, its relatively newly appointed global head of institutional client group.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Deutsche Bank had a pretty good first quarter this year, with its fixed income, currencies, and commodities traders particularly strong. The bank’s CEO, Christian Sewing, boasted that it was “investments in talent” that drove much of the bank’s success, although he would likely have been referring to the hordes of Credit Suisse people, mostly traders, brought in by Deutsche in the last few years.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Deutsche Bank’s new FX head is a former fintech founder

Deutsche Bank’s new FX head is a former fintech founder

Morning Coffee: The Goldman partner who couldn’t work with top performers. The world’s craziest trillion dollar scavenger hunt

Morning Coffee: The Goldman partner who couldn’t work with top performers. The world’s craziest trillion dollar scavenger hunt

Peel Hunt's job cuts included an unexpected victim

Peel Hunt's job cuts included an unexpected victim

Lazard's "crazy" hiring also seems to be paying off

Lazard's "crazy" hiring also seems to be paying off

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi: How finance’s two hottest cities stack up

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi: How finance’s two hottest cities stack up

Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Underwriting Support Technician
QBE Insurance
Milan, Italy
Greenwich Partners
VP level Investment Manager, Private Equity Backed Tech Business, Milan
Greenwich Partners
Milan, Italy
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
VP, Renewable Investments, Global Power Generation Company, Milan, Italy
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Milan, Italy
Logan Sinclair
Marketing Compliance Officer / Financial Promotions - Milan
Logan Sinclair
Milan, Italy
Platinum & Partners
Senior Credit Sales – Coverage German speaking regions or Benelux - based in Milan
Platinum & Partners
Milan, Italy
Wehunt
Real Estate Finance Manager
Wehunt
Milan, Italy

Related articles

A Morgan Stanley MD who left in '21 just made money in crypto
Fintech

A Morgan Stanley MD who left in '21 just made money in crypto

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan is hiring fintech and Goldman Sachs alums for its UX team in London
Fintech

JPMorgan is hiring fintech and Goldman Sachs alums for its UX team in London

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe CEO Patrick Collison wishes he could be a 'cave dwelling' remote worker
Fintech

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison wishes he could be a 'cave dwelling' remote worker

22 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The fintech CEO debunking IPO "obsession" quintupled stock units given to staff
Fintech

The fintech CEO debunking IPO "obsession" quintupled stock units given to staff

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.