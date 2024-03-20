Coinbase is paying $200k+ salaries to remote engineers to fix its big problem

Bitcoin's surging popularity is proving difficult for the top crypto exchanges to handle. Coinbase CEO Bryan Armstrong recently told Bloomberg the fintech needs to invest more in its infrastructure, and some of that investment is likely to involve talent.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Coinbase is recruiting for two senior and two staff engineers in its infrastructure team: three are working on reliability, while the other is a staff engineer working on its real-time online storage services. The roles are all remote, based in the US or Canada.

Coinbase is known to pay well (its compensation per head was $424k last year) and pay in the expanding infrastructure team seems to line up. The staff infrastructure engineer has a salary range of $211k to $249k; staff engineers are paid an average salary of $233k in 2024 according to Levels.fyi, as well as $258k in stock.

The infrastructure team has already made a few big hires. Chief among them is Jeffrey Lyon, who joined in December as head of infrastructure security. He founded cybersecurity firm Black Lotus back in 1999, and has held top engineering roles at both AWS and Robinhood, joining Coinbase from the latter. He also spent nine years as a US naval officer, and received the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

In December, Coinbase also hired engineers Yuki Sawa and Shidi Wang. The former joined as an engineering manager in cloud infrastructure after four years working on Tinder's infrastructure. Wang works on infrastructure security with Lyon, and joined from Amazon.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)