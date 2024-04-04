Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

UK fintech paying £93k per head ramped up tech hiring, widened gender pay gap

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
2 minute read
UK fintech paying £93k per head ramped up tech hiring, widened gender pay gap

ClearBank, a London payments fintech founded by 'the inventor of e-commerce' Nick Ogden, had a very good 2023; its recently released annual report shows that revenues at the firm almost doubled as it turned a £7.1m loss the previous year to an $18.4m profit. Over the same period, hiring boomed and pay per head increased.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

In 2023, Clearbank increased its average headcount by 46% to 516 employees. Its technology team saw the biggest rise, from 132 to 200 employees. Operations, sales and marketing had similar increases. Interestingly, two functions saw headcount drop; risk and compliance, and programme management (where only one person worked last year). 

The tech hires are the likely cause of the pay rise. Clearbank's employees earned total compensation ('salaries and bonuses' plus 'share-based payments') of £86.7k on average in 2022; that number increased to £92.9k in 2023. 

Most of the extra pay is going to men. The report states that the gender pay-gap has widened at the fintech, "substantially driven by the scaling up of our technology team, where roles have comparatively higher salaries." Clearbank says it pays men and women the same for identical roles, but "available candidate gender mix in the [tech] industry" made the engineering roles harder to fill with women.

The report also highlighted that Clearbank introduced "a truly flexible working philosophy," which it also defines as being a conscious move away from the 'remote first' label. Its 30-day work from anywhere policy remains intact after the change.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Barclays’ banker with a $4m salary is safe for the moment. The big hedge fund where the drama is putting off candidates

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ banker with a $4m salary is safe for the moment. The big hedge fund where the drama is putting off candidates

Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

The highest paying jobs in banking and financial services

The highest paying jobs in banking and financial services

Top Articles
"Gary Stevenson was loved and nurtured at Citigroup. His comments are hurtful"

"Gary Stevenson was loved and nurtured at Citigroup. His comments are hurtful"

Ten buy-side interview questions you need to know, with answers

Ten buy-side interview questions you need to know, with answers

The gender pay gap in banking: why women say it persists

The gender pay gap in banking: why women say it persists

UK fintech paying £93k per head ramped up tech hiring, widened gender pay gap

UK fintech paying £93k per head ramped up tech hiring, widened gender pay gap

Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

Recommended Jobs
Madison Pearl
Chief Treasury Officer (Group Treasurer)
Madison Pearl
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Selby Jennings
MD - M&A MedTech, London
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Spring Professional Singapore
Payments, Head Delivery & Development (RTGS, Cross-Border, SWIFT, API) - perm in SG Banking
Spring Professional Singapore
Singapore
HEAD OF FX CORPORATE SALES
London, United Kingdom
Charterhouse
Investment Director
Charterhouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Oxford Knight
Senior Software Engineer - FX Platform- Tech-driven Global Market Maker
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago
Fintech

Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago

3 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge funds & HFT firms hiring crypto engineers from Revolut & other fintechs
Fintech

Hedge funds & HFT firms hiring crypto engineers from Revolut & other fintechs

2 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Crypto investment bank paying ~$485k wants 500 employees by September
Fintech

Crypto investment bank paying ~$485k wants 500 employees by September

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS UI head who left for a more relaxing gig has joined a fintech post-layoffs
Fintech

UBS UI head who left for a more relaxing gig has joined a fintech post-layoffs

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.