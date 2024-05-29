Citadel Securities' APAC systematic trading head joins Millennium in Hong Kong

Millennium seems to have thing for Citadel Securities' Hong Kong employees. The hedge fund has hired multiple senior figures from the trading firm this month, including its APAC head of systematic trading.

Stuart Currey joins Millennium as a quant trader. He was only Citadel Securities' head of APAC systematic trading for 16 months, but spent the previous decade as a quant trader for UBS, where he was latterly a cash risk trader.

Currey's arrival comes as Millennium has been hiring portfolio managers in Asia, including from Citadel Securities. Ryan Liu joined this month as a senior PM in systematic trading after seven years at Citadel Securities. Another PM that joined from elsewhere was Varun Nayyar, who spent the last six years as a PM at Segantii Capital before joining Millennium this month.

