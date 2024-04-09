Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The other reason to join Citadel's Miami office: Ken Griffin pays for all these outings

by Sarah Butcher
6 hours ago
3 minute read
The other reason to join Citadel's Miami office: Ken Griffin pays for all these outings

As we noted the other day, Citadel's intention to move to a new Miami office is now nearly two years old, but the relocation of Citadel staff is still in progress. As the firm prepares to have 400-500 people in Miami by the end of the year, CEO Ken Griffin is busy making staff feel at home. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Griffin is personally paying for all kind of entertainment for Miami-based employees at both Citadel and Citadel Securities. 

The events take place once a month, and cover everything from sports, to arts, exercise and good deeds in the community. So far in 2024, for example, Citadel's Miami employees have been indulged with: a trip to the UFC 299 Mixed Martial Arts event in Citadel's suite at Miami's Kayesa Center stadium, a Lunar New Year Celebration at Miami's Wynwood Walls street art museum; and a trip to see the musical Hamilton at the Adrienne Arsht Centre. 

In 2023, Citadel's Miami excursions included a Halloween party at the "famously haunted" Alfred I. duPont Building, which doubles as a luxury wedding venue. There was a viewing reception at the Pérez Art Museum. There was also a Miami Beach clean-up and a bike-ride to raise money to fight cancer, organized by the Miami Dolphins. 

And in the coming months, Citadel's Miami staff will be attending games from the Miami Dolphins and watching the F1 Miami Grand Prix.  

The array of funded activities appear popular with Citadel's Miami employees, one of whom described the trip to UFC 299 as a "dream come true."

Publicly available information suggests that Citadel has only a handful of portfolio managers in Miami so far, alongside quants, technology and support staff. Griffin himself moved to Miami in 2022. Citadel currently occupies an office in the financial centre on Biscayne Boulevard, but has plans to construct an "iconic tower" at Brickell Bay. 

Griffin's staff entertainment spending isn't limited to Miami. In 2022, he treated 10,000 Citadel staff members and their families to a three-day trip to Disney World. In 2023, the firm ran more than 100 large staff events globally. 

Griffin's employee entertainments come as banks have been cutting back on such things. Credit Suisse's Paris bankers had a little three-day holiday in Marrakech last year, but participants made a contribution towards this themselves. Goldman Sachs last year had a candlelit meeting on a tropical beach, but the invitation was only extended to partners. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

Morning Coffee: London banker's wife says her £200k+ family income makes childcare a struggle. Accenture executive says he was dismissed for ADHD

Morning Coffee: London banker's wife says her £200k+ family income makes childcare a struggle. Accenture executive says he was dismissed for ADHD

Hedge fund manager laments death of "kindest and gentlest" analyst hired 14 months ago

Hedge fund manager laments death of "kindest and gentlest" analyst hired 14 months ago

Top Articles
The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

The other reason to join Citadel's Miami office: Ken Griffin pays for all these outings

The other reason to join Citadel's Miami office: Ken Griffin pays for all these outings

Now Citi hired a senior rates trader from Morgan Stanley

Now Citi hired a senior rates trader from Morgan Stanley

Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

Recommended Jobs
Business Analyst (Change & Integration)
London, United Kingdom
Mason Blake
Equity Research Analyst – Global Sustainable Equity Fund
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Legal & General
ASSISTANT PORTFOLIO MANAGER
Legal & General
London, United Kingdom
Macquarie Group
Macquarie Asset Management Green Investments, Executive
Macquarie Group
London, United Kingdom
Mayford James
Client Reporting Analyst
Mayford James
London, United Kingdom
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Director, Program Management
Wellington Management Company, LLP
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Citadel's Miami move: Ken Griffin explained the other reason it began
Financial

Citadel's Miami move: Ken Griffin explained the other reason it began

21 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Citi hired a senior rates trader from Morgan Stanley
Financial

Now Citi hired a senior rates trader from Morgan Stanley

9 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: HSBC's investment bank head explains the work that may be done from home. Goldman Sachs partner on a mission to sleep and drink water
Financial

Morning Coffee: HSBC's investment bank head explains the work that may be done from home. Goldman Sachs partner on a mission to sleep and drink water

9 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"
Financial

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

8 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.