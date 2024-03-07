Discover your dream Career
Citadel hiring from Apple & Google to incite collaboration in new Miami office

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Ken Griffin's hedge fund Citadel is readying for development of its new Miami headquarters, and is looking to big tech for inspiration. Its latest hire, Richard Leong, spent two years at Apple as its head of collaboration and productivity. 

Leong joins Citadel as head of employee experience and technology in New York. This marks a return to finance, having previously been APAC head of end user services at Blackrock. 

He's not the only addition from big tech, either. Last month, Citadel hired Paul Darrah from Google as its chief workplace officer. He led real estate strategy at the likes of Bloomberg and Bridgewater Associates, the latter of which is known for its uniquely remote Westport office. 

Darrah may enjoy working on Citadel's new Miami HQ, which the Wall Street Journal says is currently being designed by Foster + Partners. In the meantime, Citadel is reportedly occupying a space at 830 Brickell in downtown Miami, where Darrah is able to "experiment." Leong's experience at Apple could inform these adventures. - At Apple Park, the walls are almost entirely made of glass to create a transparent and collaborative atmosphere... when employees aren't injuring themselves walking into them.

In a blog post while working at Apple, Leong said organizations that want productive workforces should adopt the mantra, "if it matters to our employees, it matters to us." He has also spoken frequently about "frictionless collaboration." 

Citadel declined to comment.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
