Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays' hired a Citi managing director for its London banking team

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Barclays' hired a Citi managing director for its London banking team

Both Citi and Barclays may have been seen recently trimming headcount across their investment banks, but Barclays is also hiring. Its new recruits include a Morten Eikebu, who is fresh from a 15 and a half year stint at Citi in London.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Eikebu was latterly Citi's head of Norway investment banking, Nordic FIG and specialty finance in EMEA. He's presumably joining Barclays in a similar role.

Citi is in the process of making 20,000 job cuts, of which the first phase in which 5,000 senior managers were removed is now over, leaving another 5,000 cuts to come from selling businesses and another 10,000 to come from technology and support functions.

It's not clear whether Eikebu jumped or was pushed.

Barclays, meanwhile, has been trimming underperformers in its investment bank while simultaneously talking about the importance of the advisory function as a means of generating revenues without committing too much capital. Barclays needs some new senior investment bankers after losing over 30 senior people last year, many of them to UBS and most of them in the US. Those exits have continued this year, with technology MD Dmitry Kokhanov leaving for UBS in San Francisco. 

Barclays already has a head of Nordic investment banking in the form of Tobias Åkermark who joined from Morgan Stanley in 2021 and is based in Sweden.

As we noted yesterday, investment banking fees are making a bit of a comeback. But the comeback is far greater in the US than anywhere else. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Eileen Pan on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ banker with a $4m salary is safe for the moment. The big hedge fund where the drama is putting off candidates

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ banker with a $4m salary is safe for the moment. The big hedge fund where the drama is putting off candidates

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Top Articles
"Gary Stevenson was loved and nurtured at Citigroup. His comments are hurtful"

"Gary Stevenson was loved and nurtured at Citigroup. His comments are hurtful"

Ten buy-side interview questions you need to know, with answers

Ten buy-side interview questions you need to know, with answers

The gender pay gap in banking: why women say it persists

The gender pay gap in banking: why women say it persists

UK fintech paying £93k per head ramped up tech hiring, widened gender pay gap

UK fintech paying £93k per head ramped up tech hiring, widened gender pay gap

Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

Recommended Jobs
Linear Partners
Investment Banking Associate / Vice President - Financial Sponsor Coverage (Tier 1 US Investment Bank)
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Portfolio Manager / Investment Manager, Private Equity/Growth Equity/Venture Capital Funds, Climate/Impact, Asset Management, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Director and Vice President mid-market sell-side M&A
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Senior Associate / AVP / VP, International Public Equities, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Goodman Masson
VP - sell side M&A
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Charterhouse
Investment Director
Charterhouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Related articles

"Gary Stevenson was loved and nurtured at Citigroup. His comments are hurtful"
Financial

"Gary Stevenson was loved and nurtured at Citigroup. His comments are hurtful"

4 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The gender pay gap in banking: why women say it persists
Financial

The gender pay gap in banking: why women say it persists

4 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Barclays’ banker with a $4m salary is safe for the moment. The big hedge fund where the drama is putting off candidates
Financial

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ banker with a $4m salary is safe for the moment. The big hedge fund where the drama is putting off candidates

4 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Investment banking fees and jobs may be reviving, but not everywhere
Financial

Investment banking fees and jobs may be reviving, but not everywhere

3 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.