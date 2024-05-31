Discover your dream Career
Back in the office, some Citi people are having issues with seating

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
Last week, Citi emailed 600 people in America and asked them to return to the office. This week, having returned, it seems there might be problems with seating arrangements. 

Instagram account Litquidity reported today that Citi has asked teams to "shuffle floors and seats" as part of a reorganization. "Many bullpens" are said to be getting separated as seating is altered. There appear to be objections as a result.

Citi declined to comment on the claims. Last week's email requesting that people return to the office full time followed FINRA's edict that supervisors working from home need their offices registered and to be open to site visits from the regulator. Various banks, including Citi, Barclays and HSBC have asked staff to return to the office as a result.

Ten years ago, Citi was one of the earliest adopters of hot-desking in an effort to encourage teamwork and innovation. Even so, Harvard Business Review said people in particular teams liked stability: “Even though the space is completely unassigned seating, I typically sit in the same place each day and so do most of my colleagues.”

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
