Associate at US bank said to die after working 120 hour weeks

by Sarah Butcher
12 minutes ago
2 minute read
An associate at a US investment bank is understood to have passed away after allegedly working 120-hour weeks on a deal in the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) sector.

The bank concerned didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.

Various social media posts claim that the associate concerned had a wife and child and joined the bank through the Veteran's program having previously been a green beret. He is alleged to have worked 120 hours a week for four weeks running and drunk energy drinks to stay awake. The claims have not been validated. 

Relatives of the associate have asked that his name is not shared as they are "grieving and processing" his death.

The tragedy follows complaints several years ago from juniors who said they were working 100-hour weeks during the pandemic. There have been recent suggestions that working hours have worsened again as banks pitch for and execute deals with smaller teams. 

In 2013, Bank of America intern Moritz Erhardt died after having an epileptic fit after working long hours. Initial reports suggested that Erhardt had worked three days straight without sleeping.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
