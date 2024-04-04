JPMorgan's global head of ECM is now free to join his friend at Citi

Achintya Mangla didn't stay long in New York. After moving from London to JPM's New York headquarters to become global head of equity capital markets in September 2022, the bank today waved him on his way.

JPMorgan declined to comment. Mangla is leaving the bank as Doug Petno and Filippo Gori, who were promoted to run global banking in February 2024 make changes to "strengthen connectivity" across the bank's franchise. As part of these changes, Dorothee Blessing, Jay Horine, Kevin Foley and Anu Aiyengar have taken on larger roles.

In a memo seen by eFinancialCareers, JPMorgan said Mangla had informed the bank "of his decision to pursue opportunities outside the firm." He'd worked there for 20 years, all but two of them in London.

Needless to say, another senior London banker also left JPMorgan recently: Vis Raghavan, who is joining Citi as head of investment banking. The supposition is that Mangla, who is apparently close to Raghavan, is going to join him.

Under the new structure at JPMorgan:

Dorothee Blessing and Jay Horine will become global co-heads of Investment Banking (IB) Coverage, with responsibility for industry coverage groups and regional IB leadership.

Kevin Foley will become global head of Capital Markets, with oversight of Debt Capital Markets and Equity Capital Markets businesses.

Anu Aiyengar will expand her responsibilities to become global head of Advisory, continuing to lead the Mergers & Acquisitions business along with the Corporate Advisory & Sustainable Solutions and Director Advisory Services teams.

