Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

David Solomon may be dialing back on his DJing activities but he's still an individualistic aesthete who's more colorful than many senior bankers.

We don't know this for sure, but this is the message that might be read from Solomon's socks at the recent Goldman Sachs Carbonomics Conference in London.

Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank also attended, but as the photo below, taken from Sewing's LinkedIn account shows, Sewing did not have statement socks. 

Should Goldman bankers swap gilets for striped socks? Patrick Kenger, a personal stylist who works with bankers in New York City, says bold and colourful socks are good when you're working in a creative environment and want to make a "bold impression." - "Employees are often encouraged to express their individualism, and socks are a way to do that," Kenger observes.

However, Kenger also says that unless you are the CEO of a major investment bank, such socks should be deployed judiciously. They can be a "distraction to others," and unintentionally become "the focal point of the entire ensemble" and overpower the rest of your outfit. 

Being overpowered by socks can presumably be avoided with the addition of another statement item, like a Christmas hat that draws attention away from the socks, but it may still be too early in the year for that.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for investment bankers for teams with enduring spaces to fill. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Alter Domus
Transfer Pricing Officer
Alter Domus
Milan, Italy
QBE Insurance
GL Senior Underwriter
QBE Insurance
Milan, Italy
NASINI SA
General Advisor (Hedge Fund)
NASINI SA
Milan, Italy
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Fund Operations Analyst - Private Debt
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Milan, Italy
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Associate, Global Power Generation Company, Milan, Italy
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Milan, Italy
QBE Insurance
Broker Relationship Manager
QBE Insurance
Milan, Italy
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

Hedge fund Eisler Capital appointed its first ever class of partners

Hedge fund Eisler Capital appointed its first ever class of partners

Big Four partner reveals woes of hybrid working in fintech and how to fix them

Big Four partner reveals woes of hybrid working in fintech and how to fix them

Morning Coffee: The big question about Barclays' 81 new managing directors. Morgan Stanley analysts discover excuse to lurk in the park

Morning Coffee: The big question about Barclays' 81 new managing directors. Morgan Stanley analysts discover excuse to lurk in the park

Madness as Deutsche Bank and others now inviting US intern applications for 2025

Madness as Deutsche Bank and others now inviting US intern applications for 2025

Related articles

Why a risk role at GIC is so much more
Advice

Why a risk role at GIC is so much more

7 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Advancing Accessibility: A Dual Perspective on Inclusion at NatWest Group
Advice

Advancing Accessibility: A Dual Perspective on Inclusion at NatWest Group

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What to do when you’re rejected by banks’ graduate schemes
Advice

What to do when you’re rejected by banks’ graduate schemes

23 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How to disguise desperation while looking for a new (banking) job
Advice

How to disguise desperation while looking for a new (banking) job

22 Nov 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.