Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Wildly successful boutique adds MDs from Evercore, Nomura

by Zeno Toulon
7 hours ago
Wildly successful boutique adds MDs from Evercore, Nomura

Paul Taubman’s boutique investment bank, PJT Partners, might be one of the best places to be in finance these days. And it’s happy to add even more senior dealmakers to its party (or more specifically, it’s strategic advisory group).

From fellow boutique Evercore, it added Stephen Fedder. Fedder was at Evercore for not much more than a year before leaving (Evercore certainly hasn’t had a good a 2023 as PJT), and was at Perella Weinberg for eight years before that.

From Nomura, it added Simon Paciura. Paciura was with Nomura’s financial institutions investment banking team for just shy of 4 years, making MD in 2021. He was at Deutsche Bank for a decade before that, and moved from London to New York for the bank, where he’s been since (and where he joins PJT).

What makes PJT one of the best places to be in finance? To start with, it pays a hell of a lot of money - $740k per head last year, and it’s on track to pay more than that in 2023. Its revenues are doing pretty well too, mostly due to a flourishing restructuring business - its latest quarterly results revealed an 11% increase in revenue across the board, with advisory specifically increasing 24% (both figures being for the first nine months of the year versus the last). Net income, however, was down by 16% - overhwelmingly driven by an increasing compensation bill. Investment for the future, perhaps.

