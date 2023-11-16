The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

It's Q4, and a lot has happened since the last time we were here. After a difficult 11 months, we're asking you again complete our annual survey about your bonus expectations and general wellbeing.

Last year had a number of noteworthy observations, some interesting, some foreboding. Women expected larger bonus increases than men. Credit Suisse bankers were the second least optimistic about their bonuses... 😬

Fill out the survey below to add your opinion(s). You can be anonymous, but there are a few qualifying questions first (about your location, experience etc). We want to know how you're finding things. Tell us, and we'll share the results with you in December.

