eFinancialCareers' top ten ideal employers: the list

JPMorgan might have won our long-paused (and long-awaited) revival of the eFinancialCareers Ideal Employer rankings, but it was far from the only bank (or financial services company) in contention for the top spot.

7500 people responded to the Ideal Employer survey. Goldman Sachs (which won our last overall Ideal Employer award in 2018) received the second highest number of votes from people saying it was their preferred employer. HSBC and Barclays followed in 3rd and 4th. This was a particular improvement for Barclays, which came 18th in our last ranking five years ago.

As well as naming their ideal employers, we asked people to rank them for qualitative statements like "this company offers interesting work" and "this company has a good long-term future". Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan ranked highly across all our qualitative statements. Goldman Sachs ranked above average on statements concerning pay, long-term prospects, and the quality of its workforce. HSBC scored well in “soft” categories, such as its acceptance of hybrid and remote working, and was perceived as being good for employees’ health.

Barclays did well all round, especially in terms of remote/hybrid working and the quality of its workforce – but it was slightly let down by the perceived quality of its compensation. Fifth-placed BlackRock did similarly, although it scored particularly well for long-term careers and quality of compensation.

Morgan Stanley’s popularity as an Ideal Employer employer has fallen. In 2018, Morgan Stanley came 4th but this year it has dropped to 9th. This is despite the strong performance of Morgan Stanley’s shares, which were up some 55% in the last five years compared to both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan (up 33% and 28%, respectively). It’s also despite the general market perception that outgoing CEO James Gorman has done a good job.

In the qualitative statements, Morgan Stanley ranked strongly for long-term career prospects, compensation, and interesting work – however, it rated poorly for work-life balance (including opportunities for remote/hybrid work) and for some cultural statements.

