Fintech

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

by Alex McMurray
5 October 2023
2 minute read
25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

Fintechs want staff in the office these days. Fintech employees... they have different ideas. A growing trend among the benefits pages of fintech job descriptions is a "work from anywhere" policy and for fintech employers, adding it seems to be a necessity rather than a luxury.

During a panel at the 2023 Sifted Summit, Niall Carey, area VP at B2B platform DocuSign which works with fintechs like OakNorth Bank, says the end of the pandemic has brought about a big issue, especially with younger talent signed in the period. "Because of the pandemic and profile and age of talent," Carey says, "we have people that want to go travel the world." 

"Culturally you’ve got to provide the space," says Carey, but it's not always a matter of just working from a fun new location. Employees want to go "backpacking in Australia."

Older employees want to work elsewhere too. Daniel Lancioni, senior director at HR and payroll technology firm Deel said "the pushback to remote work is forcing more parents to consider whether or not to go back to work."

The key issue with allowing people to work on anything anywhere all at once is that it creates a compliance nightmare. This is why most firms tend to offer work from anywhere for up to 30 days, or only allow work from anywhere within a single country only.

