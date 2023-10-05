Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

by Sarah Butcher
5 October 2023
2 minute read
Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

Citi is preparing for its biggest reorganization in decades, but this is not preventing it from adding new managing directors (MDs). 

After 18 months of adding headcount to its risk and control teams, Citi has availed itself of some of the talent floating free from Credit Suisse and has also hired Eugene Gilerson, an MD in risk technology and data management. Gilerson spent nearly 20 years at Credit Suisse and is based in New Jersey.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Gilerson had been at Credit Suisse since 2005 and was once a developer for Blackberry He'll join Citi's much enlarged controls and risk team. After being fined $400m in 2021 and told to improve its processes and its technology, Citi has spent the past few years strengthening its controls teams, with a particular focus on data and improving the underlying systems.

In this context, Gilerson was presumably too good an opportunity to pass by. However, he arrives amidst suspicions that Citi might decide to let some other of its newish risk and controls people go. "Citi has been on a hiring binge for several years now," one New York risk veteran told us a few weeks ago. "From my viewpoint, they are in the classic overhire-then-layoff cycle. It was only a matter of time."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - New York- Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"
Financial

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups
Financial

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work
Financial

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick
Financial

Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.