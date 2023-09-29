Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

The best investment banking CV template

by Zeno Toulon
29 September 2023
2 minute read
The best investment banking CV template

Resumes and CVs are difficult beasts to tame.

Sometimes you write too much, sometimes you write too little – in the absolute worst cases, you do both. Writing the perfect amount is a Goldilocksian task, and to make the situation worse, there’s a huge variety between what firms are looking for in different geographies.

Luckily, if you’re in London, there’s a well-established template for you to follow, and a long history of students seeking – and finding – help with their CVs on the internet. And even luckier for you, one of the best finance student societies in the world – the LSE’s – has a perfect template for you to follow.

The LSESU Business & Investment Group have produced a “spring week guide” for aspiring bank interns, which we’d really recommend reading (link here). It’s not quite as in-depth as our graduate careers guide, but it’s a great first step in building a career in banking.

There are more tips in the spring week guide, but the gist of it is that your CV should fit on a single A4 page (which means being brief as a priority matter), tailored to the firm you’re applying to (which requires a decent chunk of research), and to be well written (which brevity and good research lend themselves to).

Oh, and one more thing. It's always wise to get a friend to read over your CV before you start applying to banks and funds and firms. If you’re friendless (hey – we don’t judge here), you might want to check out our friends at TopCV, who can give you a free, confidential review from a CV expert.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
City Investment Solutions
Trainee Financial Trader
City Investment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

Global Student & Graduate Fair
Advice

Global Student & Graduate Fair

23 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings
Advice

Citi analyst dismissed for lying about meal expenses: learnings

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Join our live Session on sales and trading jobs
Advice

Join our live Session on sales and trading jobs

10 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hong Kong and Singapore’s top graduate programs
Advice

Hong Kong and Singapore’s top graduate programs

10 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.