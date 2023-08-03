Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

What is working in fintech like, really?

by eFinancialCareers
3 August 2023
2 minute read
What is working in fintech like, really?

Looking to move into the fintech industry and want to know what people think of it? Perhaps you're already there and want to make sure you're not being worked too long or paid too little? In any case, if you're looking for fintech insights, the eFinancialCareers global fintech report is now live to provide data and insights on the industry from both a candidate and employer perspective.

The report covers a range of topics, from the demographics of fintech employees to pay and working hours. Amid industry-wide layoffs, it also explores the hiring plans of fintechs of a range of different sizes. 

It also features comments from incumbent fintech employees giving their take on the industry. Some love it, others not so much. Even if your heart is set on fintech, you ought to know... it's complicated.

You can download the eFinancialCareers global fintech snapshot here.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Effecta
Compliance Consultant (Wholesale Markets)
Effecta
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Quantitative Strategist - Treasury Strats
Deutsche Bank
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Credit Suisse MD is going to Santander actually, not Mizuho

Credit Suisse MD is going to Santander actually, not Mizuho

Related articles

Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings
Fintech

Goodbye coffee: the fintech CEO making you run in meetings

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech Adyen hiked pay during its hiring spree
Fintech

Fintech Adyen hiked pay during its hiring spree

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Mercedes Benz fintech IT head joins Singapore crypto firm
Fintech

Ex-Mercedes Benz fintech IT head joins Singapore crypto firm

16 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Coinbase wants remote UK structurers to relocate to Singapore
Fintech

Coinbase wants remote UK structurers to relocate to Singapore

16 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.