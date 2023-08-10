Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-JPMorgan MD quits Goldman alumni's crypto trading firm

by Alex McMurray
22 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-JPMorgan MD quits Goldman alumni's crypto trading firm

A few years ago, digital asset trading company GSR was one of the most exciting companies operating in finance. Founded by two Goldman Sachs alumni, it was ahead of the game on Bitcoin's rise. But as the crypto industry at large undergoes some growing pains, GSR has lost one of its most senior employees: a former JPMorgan MD. 

Michael Bressler, who was JPMorgan's head of western region sales and marketing, joined GSR as it was approaching the peak of its popularity in mid-2021 as its global head of sales. Bressler came with a high pedigree: as well as his time at JPMorgan, he'd been a trader at both Goldman Sachs and hedge fund Millennium. He moves now from LA to New York as he joins FX asset manager PIMCO as an executive vice president. 

In 2021, we spoke to Bressler shortly after he joined GSR. At the time, he said they expected to hire in batches of 100 every six months. Today, GSR are advertising just three roles on their careers page. However, they still employ a number of big names, including John MacDonald, former Europe CTO of Citadel Securities.

With PayPal launching a stablecoin, Hong Kong passing regulation and Ripple winning a landmark SEC case, things are looking up for crypto. Ironically, the new era could actually harm electronic market makers like GSR by reducing volatility. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Senior Risk Manager - Hedge Funds
New York, United States
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

How much are hedge funds paying 2024 interns? Up to $25k - a month

How much are hedge funds paying 2024 interns? Up to $25k - a month

Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google

Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google

Related articles

Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google
Fintech

Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Revolut has 1 thousand jobs... and over 1 million applicants
Fintech

Revolut has 1 thousand jobs... and over 1 million applicants

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Galaxy CEO channels Chumbawamba ahead of Blackrock battle
Fintech

Galaxy CEO channels Chumbawamba ahead of Blackrock battle

9 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Etonian hedge fund 'rockstar' creating a new crypto fund
Fintech

The Etonian hedge fund 'rockstar' creating a new crypto fund

9 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.