Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

Which is the shiniest employer of them all?

If you've been visiting eFinancialCareers for a while, you might recall that there was a time when we ran an annual survey on the most appealing employers in financial services.

We are reinvigorating this survey for a new era.

We'd like to know where you would really like to work now. It doesn't have to be where you work now, or where you've worked previously. We want to know where you'd love to work if you could. (This is a contemporary survey, you cannot say 'Credit Suisse in 2016.')

We'd also like to know the rationale for this choice.

Click here to participate.

We'll share your responses on the site in the third quarter of 2024. If you complete the survey, we'll enter you for a prize draw with the opportunity to win £1k ($1.3k) subject to the conditions detailed at the end of the questionnaire.

Thank you for taking part. 🔥

