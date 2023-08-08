Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

by Alex McMurray
8 August 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

With recent regulatory decisions making crypto a more exciting prospect in Hong Kong, the industry might just be looking exciting again. Crypto has a history of allowing lower and mid-level staff to rise through the ranks quickly and build exciting projects, and one person that has used that to his advantage is Kelvin Lam, who has joined crypto exchange fintech OKX as its head of institutional research. 

It's not his first gig in crypto. He's spent 16 months at Crypto.com prior to joining, where he was a senior associate that "co-founded and scaled the portfolio management team." His new role will involve using "data-driven insights to inform crypto trading and investing."

Prior to crypto, Lam was an associate at investment management firm BlackRock. He interned there and joined as a graduate analyst, working his way up to associate level, where he was an equity investment strategist. Lam also was a summer apprentice at HSBC during his studies and has been a member of Hong Kong Mensa since 2015.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
Investment Analyst - Equities
Principle Partners
Hong Kong
Bohan Group
Rates/FX Swaps Trader
Bohan Group
Singapore
CMB International Capital Corporation Limited
Investment Analyst, PE Fund - Asset Management Department
CMB International Capital Corporation Limited
Hong Kong
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The top paying UK fintech is quietly growing a stacked tech team

The top paying UK fintech is quietly growing a stacked tech team

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley CEO studying the human psyche, effacing ego. Senior bankers love working from home

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

Tell us where you really want to work in finance....

How much are hedge funds paying 2024 interns? Up to $25k - a month

How much are hedge funds paying 2024 interns? Up to $25k - a month

Related articles

Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google
Fintech

Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Revolut has 1 thousand jobs... and over 1 million applicants
Fintech

Revolut has 1 thousand jobs... and over 1 million applicants

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-JPMorgan MD quits Goldman alumni's crypto trading firm
Fintech

Ex-JPMorgan MD quits Goldman alumni's crypto trading firm

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Galaxy CEO channels Chumbawamba ahead of Blackrock battle
Fintech

Galaxy CEO channels Chumbawamba ahead of Blackrock battle

9 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.