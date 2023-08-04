Discover your dream Career
Deutsche Bank analyst bonuses: 2nd years happy, 1st years not

by Sarah Butcher
4 August 2023
2 minute read
Wistful for bonuses past

Deutsche Bank bonuses were announced on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank isn't commenting, but juniors at the bank say Deutsche's second year analysts were much happier than its first years. 

Deutsche's first year analysts in London received bonuses of just £10k ($13k) to £30k according to insiders. Second years at Deutsche are understood to have received bonuses of £30k to £50k.  

This is in addition to their salaries of £65k and £70k respectively.

"The mood across the floor ranged between okay to bad," says one first year analyst at Deutsche. "Lower bonuses were partially expected due to the climate and to rumoured low numbers across the street, but people were quite disappointed nonetheless."

As we reported earlier this week, Morgan Stanley analysts are also feeling unloved. 

Low bonuses are unsurprising given that global investment banking fees were at an 11-year low in the first half (according to Dealogic). Deutsche Bank has also been spending heavily on hiring new senior bankers and might be disinclined to be overly generous to juniors who can be easily replaced with new graduates anyway.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
