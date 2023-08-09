Deutsche Bank rehired its old head of distressed debt from a hedge fund

Deutsche Bank isn't just hiring senior investment bankers. It's also out there rehiring old stars for its credit trading business.

C.J. Lanktree who last worked for Deutsche Bank between 2003 and 2012 and who ran distressed debt trading for the bank during that period, has returned. He appears to be doing a similar role to the one he did 12 years ago and running the US distressed business. Mark Doria head of US distressed trading and Brad Sweeney head of US research will report to Lanktree. Lanktree will report Dan Crowley, head of US flow and distressed trading.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Lanktree has spent the intervening period at hedge fund Solus Alternative Asset Management, where he was a partner.

Deutsche Bank's fixed income currencies and commodities revenues fell 14% year-on-year in the first half. In the second quarter, the bank said revenues were lower in rates, FX and emerging markets.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash