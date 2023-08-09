Goldman Sachs MD in New York leaves for wealth fund in desert

What’s the place to be if you’re a senior quant? It might not be an investment bank in New York or a hedge fund in London, or Paris. It might, however, just be a sovereign wealth fund in Arabia.

Arthur Maghakian left Goldman Sachs last week as an MD after seven years with the firm. In a 26-year career, 15 of which have been spent at Goldman, this is the third time he’s left. He's also had intervals at Natixis, in New York, and Silver Point Capital, the hedge fund, in Connecticut.

This time, he’s gone a bit further from home, and joined the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) in the United Arab Emirates to be its quantitative research & development lead.

Maghakian is far from the only banker taking a trip to the GCC, or even to the ADIA. The quantitative team there is well-established, with notable names including quant R&D global head Marcos Lopez de Prado, a “superquant” who also has time to be a professor at Cornell and a researcher at Lawrence Berkley national laboratory. At least Maghakian can expect plenty of free time, then.

