Technology

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are both building new UX teams

by Alex McMurray
27 July 2023
In such giant organizations as investment banks, consisting of various different teams, technology can sometimes be a bit of a mess. User interface (UI) has been a big point of contention, with banks often hiring external fintechs for help, but when it comes to user experience (UX), both JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are looking to keep things in house.

JPMorgan's UX efforts are focused on a data platform called Infinite AI (separate from their other new data platform, Fusion). A recent digital UX designer listing for the bank says the new hire will be part of a "brand new and highly visible initiative" creating "visually compelling web interfaces" for the platform. Product development for Infinite AI is being led by executive director Austin Osborne, who joined from software design consultancy AiQ last May.

A week ago, Morgan Stanley also began hiring for a new team within its investment management division, but is more tech focused at the moment, recruiting a senior software engineer. They will be working on a cloud based platform integrating operational functions across a variety of teams. The foundation of the platform will be "thoughtfully designed user experience and flexible backend architecture." The role is based in Seattle, home to Morgan Stanley's head of cloud engineering Todd Hrycenko.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
