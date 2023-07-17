Discover your dream Career
Former advisor to Dominic Raab takes top job at Starling Bank

by Alex McMurray
17 July 2023
The post-Anne Boden era of Starling Bank has begun. The London digibank announced the departure of its founder and CEO last month (though she remains on the board) and has just hired a public affairs specialist with extensive experience both within government and financial services pressure groups.

Ariane Vickman joins the fintech industry as Starling's head of public affairs from UK Finance, where she was most recently a principal of public affairs and public policy. She was a part of the pressure group and one of its predecessors, the British Banking Association, since 2015.

Prior to that, she spent a number of years in roles for the conservative government. She spent over a year as a senior parliamentary assistant in the office of Conservative MP and former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab. As a researcher and political advisor, she focused on areas such as immigration and the EU, crime and policing and international human rights, as well as the economy and financial services.

Vickman starts in her role today (her birthday). She replaces Alexandra Pitchford who left Starling for Barclays in April, becoming head of regional corporate affairs for London and the east of England at the London based bank.

Photo by Seb Doe on Unsplash

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
