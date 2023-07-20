Discover your dream Career
Morgan Stanley's new Asia head is a big Hong Kong fan

by Sarah Butcher
20 July 2023
Michael Levin is back in Hong Kong. Morgan Stanley announced that it hired Levin as its head of investment management in Asia in May, and Levin - who joined from Goldman Sachs, has just appeared in his new role after an appropriate period of gardening leave. 

For a man with a history of working in Hong Kong, it's something of a homecoming.

Levin spent nine years working in Hong Kong with Credit Suisse before he moved back to New York with the bank in June 2020, at the height of the lockdown.

He subsequently spent under a year working as a managing director with Goldman Sachs in New York (his FINRA registration suggests he was never actually registered with the firm in the US).

Levin hasn't said as much but the Morgan Stanley job looks like both a promotion and an opportunity to return to Hong Kong. He's long been a fan of the region. In 2018, he told FiNews that people should give the Chinese government more credit for the speed at which it opened up the Chinese market and pointed out that China was both "the second-largest equity market in the world and the third-largest bond market in the world."

