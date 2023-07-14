JPMorgan’s bankers are on track for a pretty brutal pay cut

JPMorgan might have done pretty well across the board for Q2, but no one seems to have told the Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB).

The headline figures in the CIB are pretty stark in comparison to the all-conquering retail bank. Compared to the first quarter of this year, investment banking revenue was down -6%, dragged down hard by falling advisory revenues, which declined by 29%. Capital markets climbing 13% (35% up for ECM, 5% up for DCM) were a valiant but ultimately poor seawall trying to hold back a deluge. Fixed income and equities trading were down 16% combined (-20% and -9% when separated, respectively).

Compensation was down as a result; CIB staff were paid an average of $46k per head, compared to $55k per head last quarter, and $50k for the second quarter of 2022. The numbers were (a bit) better when looked at for half-years however, with compensation of $101k per head compared to $108k last year.

Although the fall in compensation was due to the bank putting less money aside for pay, it wasn’t helped by the CIB’s ever-expanding headcount; it added around 500 people over the last quarter, and over 5,000 in the last 12 months.

JPMorgan’s hesitance to cut jobs is making its people less well-off, it seems. The only cut it has announced recently (across its 300,000-strong workforce) is a 500-person tech cull. That doesn’t really compare to its rivals; Goldman Sachs, who cut over 3,000 people, and Morgan Stanley, who cut around the same.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)