Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

HSBC's equities revenues plummeted since shunt to Hong Kong

by Sarah Butcher
1 August 2023
2 minute read
HSBC's equities revenues plummeted since shunt to Hong Kong
HSBC's business shrunk

What happened? We called out HSBC's woeful equities revenues when the bank reported its first quarter results in May. Today, HSBC has reported its second year results, and we're calling them out again. 

The second quarter wasn't good for equities traders at any bank, but while Goldman Sachs' equities sales and trading revenues rose 1% year-on-year and Bank of America's fell 2%, HSBC's equities revenues were down 53%. In the first half of 2023 as a whole, they are down...67%.

Needless to say, HSBC has some justifications for this. The commentary accompanying today's results talks of, "lower client activity as a result of reduced market volatility," and the fact that the comparator year (2022) was unusually strong. But no other bank - not even Barclays - has reported such a fall, and as we noted back in May, 2022 wasn't that strong; HSBC's Q2 equities revenues are also down 60% versus 2019.

This might be because HSBC doesn't include thriving prime services revenues in equities line. However, at the risk of confusing correlation with causation, it's tempting to blame HSBC's decision to transfer equities professionals from London to Hong Kong in 2021 for its declining fortunes. Key London people like Oliver Kadhim were moved to Hong Kong at the time. Equally impactful, though, may be the fact that headcount was cut consistently in the division as part of HSBC's 2020 restructuring plan, with London bearing the brunt of the cuts. 

There may be more at play. As technology dominates equities trading, the business is increasingly a winner takes all game. The big US banks with the big high speed trading systems are the winners; the more marginal players are being squeezed. With equities trading revenues of less than $100m in the quarter, HSBC falls into this category. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
Investment Analyst - Equities
Principle Partners
Hong Kong
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Global Macro Investment Professional, Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Amethyst Partners
Night Trader (Execution)
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse’s finest trading talent unwanted by UBS. Carlyle wants to build its investment bank

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse’s finest trading talent unwanted by UBS. Carlyle wants to build its investment bank

'Fellow ravers' lament the death of Goldman analyst, John Castic

'Fellow ravers' lament the death of Goldman analyst, John Castic

2024 banking tech internship pay: JPMorgan leads with $150k

2024 banking tech internship pay: JPMorgan leads with $150k

The chart that tells you when banking revenues (& jobs) recover

The chart that tells you when banking revenues (& jobs) recover

JPMorgan VP becomes Mastercard director after Amazon detour

JPMorgan VP becomes Mastercard director after Amazon detour

Related articles

'Fellow ravers' lament the death of Goldman analyst, John Castic
Financial

'Fellow ravers' lament the death of Goldman analyst, John Castic

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The chart that tells you when banking revenues (& jobs) recover
Financial

The chart that tells you when banking revenues (& jobs) recover

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Balyasny’s new business prefers hiring from other hedge funds
Financial

Balyasny’s new business prefers hiring from other hedge funds

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
France's finest finance students still chasing jobs in London
Financial

France's finest finance students still chasing jobs in London

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.